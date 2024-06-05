QS World University Rankings 2025: Since 2024, three new indicators introduced. How much do they weigh?

The 21st edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2025 features more than 1,500 educational institutions and is the only ranking of its kind to emphasise employability and sustainability.

The QS World University Rankings 2025 were released on June 4, Tuesday.

Since the 2024 edition, Quacquarelli Symonds has incorporated three new indicators into the QS World University Ranking, as informed by the official website, topuniversities.com. They are:

Sustainability, which gets 5% weightage

"Sustainability has become a touchpoint for global institutions as they come to realise their impact on the world, and students have come to expect institutions to tackle issues related to social and climate justice," says the official website.

Employment outcomes

"We have also continued to strengthen our insight on employability and remain the only major ranking to enshrine the importance of employability in our methodology. To do this, we have boosted the weight of Employer Reputation to 15% and added Employment Outcomes at five per cent," says the official website.

International research network

"This metric specifically provides insight on how internationally connected an institution’s research is as well as recognising the importance of collaborative research more broadly," says the official website.