QS Ranking: IITs Bombay, Delhi among top 150 universities in the world

The QS World University Ranking, 2025, were released on Tuesday, June 4, and it was noted that the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) Bombay and Delhi are among the top 150 universities in the world, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US, retained the top rank globally for the 13th time. This was stated in a report by PTI.

While IIT Bombay climbed from 149th rank last year to 118th this year, up by 31 ranks, IIT Delhi improved its rank by 47 points to bag the 150th position globally.

According to the coveted ranking published by the London-based higher education analyst, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), Delhi University (DU) stood out for the employability of its graduates and has been ranked 44th globally in the category of "employment outcomes".

"Additionally, India's sustainability score is also about 10 points below the global average and highlights the need to prioritise and strengthen sustainability initiatives within the higher education system," a senior QS official said.

The QS highlighted that despite the achievements, India faces challenges in internationalisation.

"The country lags in the International Faculty Ratio and International Student Ratio indicators, underscoring the need for greater international collaboration and exchange. India's score for the proportion of international students is a mere 2.9, significantly below the global average of 26.5," the official added.