NEET UG Results 2024: Parents are teachers, but I wanted to do something different, says AIR 1 Tathagat Awatar

Tathagat Awatar has bagged All India Rank (AIR) 1 in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2024, with a perfect score of 720.

The 18-year-old from Madhubani, Bihar was born to teacher parents. NEET UG 2024 is Tathagat's third NEET attempt, after two drops in earlier years.

He scored 611 in 2023 as he could not complete his exam. He took EdTech platform Physics Wallah's (PW) online classes to prepare for NEET 2024, stated a report by ANI.

Expressing delight at his success, Tathagat said, "Last year's score was disappointing for me but I never felt demotivated. I took to preparing at home with Physics Wallah's (PW) online classes for this year's NEET. My mother and father are both teachers, but I wanted to do something different and chose medical. My goal was to prepare for the test as much as I could and be ready for the examination. PW's classes helped me with an integrated approach building my practice and confidence. And today, I can proudly say that online education can also get your AIR 1."

The results of NEET UG were released by the NTA on June 5, amidst accusations of a paper leak and misconduct. Many candidates petitioned the Supreme Court, urging a thorough investigation into the matter, a stay in the declaration of results, and a re-exam.

