NEET UG Results 2024: Narayana students ace the medical exam

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 were announced on Tuesday, June 4, and once again, students of Narayana Educational Institutions displayed their prowess, stated a press release from the institute.

Eight students of Narayana secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the open category. As many as 13 Narayana students secured 715 marks out of 720, and 20 of them secured 710 marks out of 720 in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations.

Dr P Sindhura and Sharani, Directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, attributed this remarkable achievement to the collective efforts of students, parents, and teachers.

They remarked, "The NEET-UG examination is renowned for its rigorous nature and high level of competition, serving as the gateway to prestigious medical colleges in India. The exceptional success of our students underscores their unwavering dedication and perseverance. These top-ranking achievers have not only excelled individually but have also enhanced the institute's standing as a premier provider of quality medical education."

"Our students' achievements are a testament to our proven teaching methods, skilled faculty, and advanced facilities. Through our comprehensive approach, including intensive classroom sessions, practice exams, and personalised guidance, we have enabled students to reach their academic aspirations and attain top positions in national-level tests. Our committed faculty members have imparted values of discipline, diligence, and ethical conduct, moulding them into conscientious professionals who will uphold the integrity of our healthcare system," the director elaborated.

Highlighting the cutting-edge technology as one of the other major factors that brought in exceptional results for Narayana students, the directors said, “With our in-house learning application, nLearn, teachers were able to track the students’ progress in real-time and assist them as per the requirements. Students assessed their performance and that of their peers using the application's comprehensive set of tests.”

With a history of four decades, Narayana Educational Institutions has consistently pushed the boundaries in education. Narayana Educational Institutions strives to steer students towards academic brilliance, thereby, enabling the fulfilment of their dreams, as at Narayana, "Your Dreams Are Our Dreams."