NEET UG 2024: Students raise result-related concerns on X

Yesterday, Tuesday, June 4, the National Testing Agency, also known as NTA, declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 results.

Following the results, students raised several concerns associated with the results. It was reported that the NEET question paper was leaked and the result declaration dates were advanced.

In addition to this, many aspirants who received their marks pointed to discrepancies between the marks they scored in the exam and the rank they got.

With regard to the same issue, students have initiated an X storm. X is a social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"#NEETfraud", is the hashtag being used by students on the X platform.

Information regarding the X storm was shared via a tweet posted by X handle named It happens only in Kota (@ithappensinkota).

According to the images attached with the tweet, the NEET paper was leaked, informed the Patna police. "67 students scored 720 out of 720 which is not digestable", is another concern pointed out by the poster.

The tweeted image further urges students to "attach photos of paper leak and results in your tweet".