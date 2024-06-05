NEET UG 2024: Post result declaration, aspirants urge SC for urgent hearing of re-exam case

After students approached the Supreme Court on June 1 with a fresh petition seeking reconduction of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG); today, Tuesday, June 5, they filed an instant writ petition seeking urgent listing of the case.
This development comes following the fact that the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam results of NEET-UG 2024 late evening of yesterday, Tuesday, June 4, on a day when the Lok Sabha elections vote count was happening.
Dr Vivek Pandey, the RTI activist, who, along with aspirants of NEET UG, filed the petition, shared this development via a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) today, June 5, at 4.54 pm.
The post highlighted their two main demands, stay in counselling and re-exam.
Attached to the tweet was the letter directed to the Registrar of the Supreme Court of India. The lines of the letter read, "Owing to the limitlessness of online access in different forms a plea is made to the Hon'ble Court to conduct re-examination for all students and if not possible then to at least conduct re-examination of qualified examinees."
The students had filed the case on June 1 owing to Bihar police investigation into the NEET UG paper leak allegation and how, after the results were declared on June 4, it was noted that 67 students scored 720/720 and six are from the same centre, which is unprecedented.