NEET UG 2024: Post result declaration, aspirants urge SC for urgent hearing of re-exam case

After students approached the Supreme Court on June 1 with a fresh petition seeking reconduction of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG); today, Tuesday, June 5, they filed an instant writ petition seeking urgent listing of the case.

This development comes following the fact that the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam results of NEET-UG 2024 late evening of yesterday, Tuesday, June 4, on a day when the Lok Sabha elections vote count was happening.

Dr Vivek Pandey, the RTI activist, who, along with aspirants of NEET UG, filed the petition, shared this development via a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) today, June 5, at 4.54 pm.