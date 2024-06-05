NEET UG 2024: NTA's clarification on grace marks for time loss disappoints students

Soon after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) results were declared yesterday, June 4, candidates sought several explanations from the National Testing Agency (NTA). Most importantly, about how students can score 719 or even 718 in the exam, in spite of a negative marking scheme which leads to a deduction of one mark per wrong answer.

In a statement issued after the results were announced, the exam conducting agency said it received representations and court cases from NEET UG 2024 candidates raising concerns about loss of time during the exam which was conducted on May 5, 2024.

Therefore, considering these representatives and the normalising formula mentioned by the Supreme Court in its judgement dated June 13, 2018, the agency addressed the loss of time faced by the NEET UG 2024 candidates. "The loss of examination time was ascertained and such candidates were compensated with grace marks. So, candidate's marks can be 718 or 719 also,” the statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) at 12.24 am on June 5 read.

This is not the end

However, despite this clarification given by NTA, the candidates were not convinced and raised questions about the math behind giving grace marks. According to a few X users, only two students scored 718 and 719.

Notably, the marking scheme for the exam is four marks for each question and one mark is deducted for every wrong answer. Keeping in mind this marking pattern, candidates urged clarification regarding the matter. On the other hand, a few raised questions about the guidelines followed and the deciding authority of time-lapse.

Taking to X, Dr Kunal Soni who claims to be a medico at University College Of Medical Sciences (UCMS, Delhi) posted on X, "Who will decide how much time has lapsed? Where are these guidelines of awarding these marks? This is complete fraud and highly distressful on part of students. How is rank clustering so much?"