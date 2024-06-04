Students, have doubts about DU admissions? Contact ABVP helplines

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has launched helpline numbers to assist students with undergraduate and postgraduate admission process at Delhi University (DU) under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The students organisation said on Monday that those seeking undergraduate admission may call on 8188830088, 7827994163, 8957646572, and 88256149, stated a report by PTI.

For postgraduate admissions, two helpline numbers have been issued: 9810850652 and 9667874087.

"The admission process for Delhi University has begun. We have issued helpline numbers to help students from every corner of the country who may face difficulties with the admission process. We launched the helpline numbers at the time of the announcement of Delhi University admissions," ABVP Delhi State Secretary, Harsh Attri said in a statement.

The university opened admissions for UG courses with the launch of an online portal on May 29.

More from DU

The University of Delhi, a premier institution of higher education, invites applications from interested candidates to its Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) 2024-25 for the papers offered by the university departments and colleges in semesters I, III and V of the academic session July-December 2024.

To apply for studying papers offered by university departments and colleges under CES 2024-25, prospective candidates can register on the official website.