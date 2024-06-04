No official communication from the Philippines gov't concerning amendment to Medical Act of 1957

Today, Tuesday, June 4, the Embassy of India in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, released a notice associated with the advisory for Indian medical students regarding the Medical Act of 1959.

The lines of the notice read, "The Embassy wishes to highlight that as of this date, no communication from the Philippine government regarding any amendments to the Medical Act of 1959 has been made."

Furthermore, the notice also made it clear that the embassy is aware of the news circulating regarding the amendment of the act. The notice read, "The Embassy is aware of recent correspondence from private individuals including forwarding the circulation of articles regarding the amendment of the act. The Embassy wishes to further convey that it has not received any official communication from the Philippine Government/Authority in this regard."

The notice mentioned that Indian students/parents should be careful before taking up medical programmes in the Philippines to "avoid financial loss".

Background

Recently, a new proposal was circulating which came to the fore. This proposal could prove to be a boon for Indian medical students who choose to study in the Philippines.

The new proposal came in the form of a new amendment to the Philippine Medical Act of 1959 made by the Philippines government. This further shows that those Indian students who complete their Doctor of Medicine degree from the Philippines will be eligible to register and practice in the Philippines.