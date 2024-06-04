NEET UG Results 2024: List of 20 women toppers here

Today, Tuesday, June 4, the National Testing Agency, also known as NTA, declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 results. Surprisingly, it came on the same day as the result deceleration of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results can be checked via the official website of NTA NEET, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Students have taken to social media to share their experiences and draw humorous parallels between their exam results and the Lok Sabha 2024 election results, which were also announced today.

Sahil Gulzar (@theeverlast_) quipped, “I was sure BJP would not cross 400 seats, but I did in NEET 2024 by scoring 652”, comparing the promises and actual outcomes of both the political party and NEET aspirants.

