NEET UG Results 2024: List of 20 women toppers here

Today, Tuesday, June 4, the National Testing Agency, also known as NTA, declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 results. Surprisingly, it came on the same day as the result deceleration of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results can be checked via the official website of NTA NEET, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
Students have taken to social media to share their experiences and draw humorous parallels between their exam results and the Lok Sabha 2024 election results, which were also announced today.
Sahil Gulzar (@theeverlast_) quipped, “I was sure BJP would not cross 400 seats, but I did in NEET 2024 by scoring 652”, comparing the promises and actual outcomes of both the political party and NEET aspirants.
Along with NEET results, NTA has also announced the names of the all-India toppers, category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks.
As per the data shared by NTA, as many as 9,96,393 male candidates, 13,31,321 female candidates, and 17 transgender candidates appeared for the examination.
While the overall attendance has been recorded at 96.94 per cent, the attendance of male candidates was 96.92% , 96.96% for female candidates and 94.44% for transgender candidates.