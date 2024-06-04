NEET UG Results 2024: List of 100 toppers here

Today, Tuesday, June 4, the National Testing Agency, also known as NTA, declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 results.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results for undergraduate courses are now available on the official website of NTA NEET, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Along with NEET results, NTA has also announced the names of the all-India toppers, category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks.

As per the data shared by NTA, as many as 9,96,393 male candidates, 13,31,321 female candidates, and 17 transgender candidates appeared for the examination.

While the overall attendance has been recorded at 96.94 per cent, the attendance of male candidates was 96.92% , 96.96% for female candidates and 94.44% for transgender candidates.

Here is a list of toppers from the NEET UG examination

- Ved Sunilkumar Shende from Maharashtra

- Syed Aarifin Yusuf M from Tamil Nadu

- Mridul Manya Anand from Delhi

- Ayush Naugraiya from Uttar Pradesh

- Mazin Mansoor from Bihar