NEET-UG 2024 results: Students draw humorous parallels between exam and Lok Sabha election results

Today, June 4, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 results. The examination, held on May 5, has sparked discussions among students and the public alike.

Students have taken to social media to share their experiences and draw humorous parallels between their exam results and the Lok Sabha 2024 election results, which were also announced today.

Sahil Gulzar (@theeverlast_) quipped, “I was sure BJP would not cross 400 seats, but I did in NEET 2024 by scoring 652”, comparing the promises and actual outcomes of both the political party and NEET aspirants.

Divya Saksena (@divysaksena1) humorously noted the similarities, stating:

“Neet wala banda : abki baar 700 paar

Bjp wala banda : abki baar 400 paar

On the day of result Dono 300 paar.”



Meaning, that NEET students promised they would cross 700 marks, and BJP said they’d cross 400 seats, but on the day of the results, both didn’t cross even 300.



The overlap of the two results stirred a humour fest on X (formerly Twitter) with such exchanges.



On a more serious note, this year’s NEET-UG, held on May 5, has been marred by allegations of a paper leak. A group of candidates has moved the Supreme Court, seeking a fresh examination.



The plea, filed on June 1, argues that the paper leak violates Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution, as it unfairly advantaged a few candidates over those who attempted the exam honestly.



Students took to X to also express grievances regarding the declaration of the results without proper action against the paper leak.



Among other conversations around the exam, students also highlighted the intense competition pushed candidates behind thousands with a bare difference of five to ten marks.



Nawazish Khan @docman_nhk writes:

“NEET UG 2024 #Result

700 Marks - 2250 Rank

685 Marks - 6777 Rank

675 Marks - 11600 Rank

665 Marks - 17800 Rank

630 Marks - 48600 Rank.”