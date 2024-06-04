NEET UG 2024 results: Results to be declared by NTA soon; check steps to download marksheet here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is about to release NEET 2024 results soon. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results for undergraduate courses will be available after the announcement on the official website of NTA NEET, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The final answer key of this medical examination was released yesterday, Monday, June 3, 2024. As per past trends, the results are declared soon after the final answer key is released.

NEET UG entrance examination was conducted on May 5, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on May 29 and the objection window was closed on June 1, 2024.

Steps to download mark sheet of NEET 2024

1) Visit the NTA NEET UG result website via a browser

2) After landing on the homepage, click on the scorecard link

3) Enter your credentials such as registration number, date of birth and security pin

4) The results will be displayed on the screen

5) Download the NEET UG results 2024 for future reference.

There is no provision for re-checking/re-evaluation of the answer sheets.

It may be noted that aspirants have moved Supreme Court seeking a re-exam due to the mismanagement of the exams at several centres.