NEET UG 2024 results OUT NOW! Check them on NTA websites by following these steps

Today, Tuesday, June 4, the National Testing Agency, also known as NTA, has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 results. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results for undergraduate courses are now available on the official website of NTA NEET, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

The results will also be available on neet.ntaonline.in

Along with NEET results, NTA will also announce the names of the all-India toppers, category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks.

NEET UG entrance examination was conducted on May 5, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on May 29 and the objection window was closed on June 1, 2024.

Reservation criteria for NEET 2024 result

- Scheduled Caste (SC) will have 15% of seats in every course

- Scheduled Tribe (ST) 7.5% of seats in every course are reserved for them

- Persons with Disability (PwBD) will have 5% seats in each of the General (GEN), General Economically Weaker Section (GEN-EWS), Scheduled caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class Non-Creamy Layer (OBCNCL) categories

There is no provision for re-checking/re-evaluation of the answer sheets.

It may be noted that aspirants have moved Supreme Court seeking a re-exam due to the mismanagement of the exams at several centres.