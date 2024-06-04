Maulana Azad National Urdu University opens admission for Fashion Designing courses

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad has started a four-year Undergraduate (UG) programme Bachelor in Science (BSc), a two-year diploma course and a one-year certificate course in fashion designing and interior designing in collaboration with Samana College of Design Studies. This was stated in a press release shared by the institution.

According to Samana Moosvi, In-charge of designing courses, students are willing to embark on a creative journey to shape their future. Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), is offering dynamic and comprehensive programmes in Fashion Design and Interior Design, tailored to nurture students' talent and unleash their potential, stated the press release.

The release further stated that students who cleared 10+2 (Class X + Class XII) or equivalent exams are eligible for admission to these courses. Apart from this, special exemptions are given to Urdu university model schools, polytechnics and graduation students.

The pace with which the fashion industry is developing in India is also creating employment opportunities in this sector. Fresh graduates in this field are working with salaries of Rs 2.5 to 5 lakh per annum while the highest salaries recorded has been pegged at around Rs 6 to 20 lakh per annum.