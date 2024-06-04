Lok Sabha election results 2024: JNU student groups call for march to celebrate INDIA's performance

The Lok Sabha 2024 election results were declared today, Tuesday, June 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was ahead in over 290 seats. However, the opposition INDIA bloc was leading in 232 parliamentary seats.

Following the results, several student unions announced a march to celebrate the "Idea of India and Diversity", at 9 pm today. This will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The student unions include the All India Students' Association (AISA), All India Students' Federation (AISF), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and Students' Federation of India (SFI).

The poster circulated through the student group read, "Celebrating the magnificent performance of INDIA in the current Lok Sabha election, against all odds and administrative discrimination..."

"This is the public's result and the public's and democracy's victory. We had been saying that this battle is between the public and Modi. We humbly accept the people's mandate," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters flanked by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Kharge said people saw through 'lies' spread by Prime Minister Modi on Congress's manifesto.