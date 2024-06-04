Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: How did former student leaders contesting as candidates fare?

Student leaders have had a tremendous impact on Indian politics since the country's inception and even before. Many major revolutionary movements, including those leading up to India's independence, found their roots in college campuses.

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections continued this tradition, witnessing the rise of numerous young leaders. Once prominent student leaders, these young politicians contested for seats in the Parliament, with several leading in their constituencies. As results come in today, several of these young politicians are leading the charge in their constituencies. Here are five standout candidates who were student leaders:

1. Shambhavi Choudhury, 25 (Lok Janshakti Party)

- Dalit woman, alumna of Lady Shri Ram College and Delhi School of Economics, set to become country’s youngest MP in Lok Sabha

- Constituency: Samastipur, Bihar

- Status: Leading

2. Shafi Parambil, 38 (Indian National Congress)

- Former student union member, twice elected MLA from Kerala's State Assembly

- Constituency: Kerala

- Status: Leading with 4,95,453 votes

3. Chandrashekhar Azad, 37 (Bahujan Samaj Party)

- Bhim Army chief, activist and lawyer, featured in Time magazine as 100 Emerging Leaders of 2021. Made a significant impact in the anti-CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) protest in 2019

- Constituency: Nagina, Uttar Pradesh

- Status: Leading with 50,000 votes

4. Tejasvi Surya, 28 (Bharatiya Janata Party)

- President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was an active member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)

- Constituency: Bengaluru South, Karnataka

- Status: Leading with over 3,00,000 votes

In addition to these leading candidates, several others have made notable impacts, giving tough fights to their opponents. Here are a few honourable mentions who should be on the watchlist for future elections:

1. Dipsita Dhar, 30 (Communist Party of India (Marxist))

- PhD scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University, All India Joint Secretary of Students' Federation of India (SFI)

- Constituency: Serampor, West Bengal

- Status: Lost

2. Srijan Bhattacharya, 31 (Communist Party of India (Marxist))

- Jadavpur University alumnus, West Bengal State Secretary of the Students' Federation of India

- Constituency: Jadavpur, West Bengal

- Status: Lost

3. Kanhaiya Kumar, 37 (Indian National Congress)

- PhD scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University, former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) President

- Constituency: Purvanchal, Delhi

- Status: Lost by over 1,00,000 votes to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

4. Pratikur Rahaman, 33 (Communist Party of India (Marxist))

- National Vice-President of the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

- Constituency: Diamond Harbour, West Bengal

- Status: Lost

5. Debangshu Bhattacharya, 28 (Trinamool Congress)

- Social activist and politician, known for writing the party's campaign song, Khela Hobe

- Constituency: Tamluk, West Bengal

- Status: Lost by over 40,000 votes to former Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay

6. Bobby Panwar, 26 (Independent)

- Activist and whistleblower in state paper leak case

- Constituency: Tehri, Uttarakhand

- Status: Trailed behind BJP’s Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah by over 25,000 votes

7. Ravindra Singh Bhati, 26 (Independent)

- Former ABVP student activist, contested as independent

- Constituency: Sheo Barmer, Rajasthan

- Status: Lost, trailed behind Congress, but notable for ousting Union Minister Kailash Choudhary