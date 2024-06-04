ICAI announces "stringent action" against candidates found with electronic devices inside exam hall

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced that it would take "stringent action" against candidates for adopting unfair means during the CA examination.

The notice stated that among all other norms, possession of any electronic devices is strictly prohibited inside the examination hall during CA exams.

It further read, "During May 2024 Chartered Accountants Examinations, it was observed that certain examinees were found in the physical possession of the Mobile Phone and some telegram group/Whatsapp group/other channels of communication were found in their mobile phones. All the mobile phones were confiscated and reports were taken from the Examination Centre and other Functionaries."

In addition to this, students who were involved in "tarnishing the image of the institute" by bringing in mobile phones inside the exam hall will be debarred from appearing in the CA exams for the next five years.

The examination committee has further urged students to be careful and advised them to go through all the instructions provided on the admit card.

What had happened?

There were several allegations of leaked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Exam – Financial Reporting (FR) of the May 2024 Final Exams. This further ignited discussions on social media platforms, particularly X (formally Twitter).

The controversy started when an account on Telegram, an instant messaging service platform, claimed that the May 24 FR exam paper was posted as an MCQ in PDF format on social media platforms.