FMGs internship seat allotment issue: Why did Rajasthan FMGs call off protests?

Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in Rajasthan have been protesting for several days urging for internship seat allotments. The latest EdexLive has learnt is that the FMGs protested on June 3, 2024, and have decided to call off the protest after meeting the Directorate of Medical Education officials.

Approximately 150 FMGs gathered at the DME office in Jaipur demanding seat allotment for internships. Around 11 am, a few students from the protesting lot met the officials and discussed the matter. Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Ravi Faujdaar, an FMG from Rajasthan, said, "An official from DME has assured that within two weeks a list consisting FMGs details seeking seat allotment in non-medical colleges will be sent to the health minister."

Despite clearing the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) this year, more than 300 FMGs in Rajasthan were not allotted internships due to a seat crunch. For Indian citizens pursuing an MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) degree abroad and returning to practise here, the internship is essential. Therefore, FMGs are urging the NMC to allow them to intern in non-medical colleges.

Although this is not a new issue, the FMGs have been concerned about completing internships and practising in India. To recall, last year, among the 1,365 students who qualified for the exam, counselling happened for only 399 seats. Following this, as a one-year relaxation, NMC has allowed over 650 recognised non-teaching hospitals to conduct internships for FMGs.

Worried about their career, FMGs have been demanding the same relaxation this year.

"As DME officials instructed us to follow up after 10 days about the status of the matter, we decided to hold the protest," said Faujdaar, adding that they are thinking about meeting Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar very soon.