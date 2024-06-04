Female intern assaulted at VIMS Karnataka; fourth attack on medicos in a week

The matter of attacks and assaults on resident doctors and interns, altogether working medicos, is now becoming a never-ending concern. Today begins with the news of yet another alleged attack on a female intern and this time, the incident has happened in Karnataka.

On June 3, 2024, a female intern at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Bellary, Karnataka was allegedly attacked by miscreants at around 6.30 pm. Following this incident, the doctors of the institute launched a strike.

The members of the Junior Doctors Association (JDA) of the institute wrote a letter to the district commissioner and district administration of Bellary requesting permission to protest amid the election code of conduct. Additionally, they urged that the issue be addressed at the earliest.

According to the letter, the female intern was assaulted on duty at around 6.30 pm at New Emergency, VIMS. Taking this to X (formerly known as Twitter), medical activist who goes by the name Indian Doctor on X (@Indian__doctor) urged the Karnataka government to take strict action against the culprits and provide the necessary security for medicos.