As TDP sweeps AP Lok Sabha elections, miscreants change Dr YSR University's name back to Dr NTR University

In other videos, a TDP party worker was seen kicking and thrashing the letters of the university fixed on the main gate. Additionally, fireworks were also burst to celebrate the win.

To recall in October 2022, the Andhra Pradesh government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), passed the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to rename the university to Dr YSR University of Health Sciences. The brainchild of Padmashree awardee; former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh; and influential Telugu actor Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao (NTR), the university was set up in 1986.

Notably, the decision of Jagan Mohan Reddy's government to change the name faced strong criticism and protests from those opposing the move. The decision to rename had offended the sentiments of the TDP cadre and the general public. Back then, party members had staged protests, dharnas, rail roko and in various other ways, condemned the name change.

However, with TDP back in power in Andhra Pradesh now, it was noted that the cadre members celebrated by changing the institute's name back to Dr NTR University of Health Sciences.