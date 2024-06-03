University of Birmingham Chancellor leads largest-ever academic delegation to India

Chancellor Lord Karan Bilimoria of Chelsea has led the University of Birmingham's largest-ever delegation of academicians to India. This was stated in a PRNewswire copy by PTI.

Whilst in India, Lord Bilimoria visited some of the university's key partners — including Hindustan Petroleum Company Limited's (HPCL) Green R&D Centre (HPGRDC), in Bengaluru.

This followed the University of Birmingham and HPCL launching a partnership in February to develop and deliver a cutting-edge hydrogen dispensing system that could revolutionise India's transport sector.

The chancellor also met leaders at the Government of India's public policy think tank NITI Aayog to discuss the university's engagements in India.

Lord Bilimoria also addressed students at Atlas Skilltech University, in Mumbai, delivering a talk on entrepreneurship which drew on his own business experience.

Lord Bilimoria commented, "Leading the University of Birmingham delegation to India in May, which covered Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune, I was accompanied by 20 academics as well as the provost of the University of Birmingham Dubai."

Students also learned more about career opportunities after graduating from Birmingham, with members of the Careers Network team on hand to offer advice.