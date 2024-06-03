RV University, Hombale Films to launch School of Film, Creative Arts

RV University (RVU) and Hombale Films have announced a strategic collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the School of Film, Media, and Creative Arts (SoFMCA) at RVU’s Bengaluru campus. This was stated in a press release shared by the university.

This partnership is poised to transform the landscape of undergraduate and postgraduate education in film, media, Over-The-Top (OTT) and creative arts, offering students a unique blend of academic learning and industry exposure.

SoFMCA is set to welcome its first cohort of students in August 2024, with programmes designed to provide comprehensive training in various aspects of filmmaking and media production.

The initiative promises to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical industry experience, preparing students for successful careers in these dynamic fields.

Commenting on RVU’s partnership with Hombale Films, Dr MP Shyam, President of Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST, RVU’s parent sponsoring body), said, "This collaboration will not only provide our students with world-class training and industry exposure at one of the largest studios and production houses in the country but also contribute significantly to the growth and evolution of the film and media industry in India and beyond through the next-generation filmmakers telling unique local stories using global techniques."

Vijay Kiragandur, Founder of Hombale Films, articulated an outlook for the partnership with RV University. He emphasised that the collaboration with RVU aims to nurture and empower the next generation of filmmakers and media professionals.

Additionally, the curriculum includes comprehensive courses in film direction, screenwriting, editing, cinematography, sound design, Visual effects also known as VFX, film production and management and script lab.