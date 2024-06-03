National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK bestows Honourary Fellowship to Sonu Nigam at Wembley Arena

In an extraordinary recognition of his unparalleled contributions to music and humanity, legendary Indian singer Sonu Nigam has been bestowed the Honourary Fellowship of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU).

The honour was presented during his live concert at the iconic Wembley Arena, witnessed by thousands of ecstatic and moved fans, stated a press release from the institute.

Sanam Arora, Chairperson of NISAU, highlighted Sonu Nigam’s transformative impact on music and society. “Sonu Ji, your musical journey transcends boundaries, touching millions of lives and uniting hearts globally."

The fellowship, the highest honour that can be bestowed by NISAU, acknowledges individuals who significantly impact India, cultural exchange, education, and social improvement.

“Tonight, as you enchant us with your melodies, we celebrate not just the artist but the philanthropist, the advocate, and the inspiration you are to the world,” Arora added during the ceremony.

Sonu Nigam expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am very touched to hear and read such kind words for me. Thank you NISAU for your love and this honour. I consider this as another precious gift from my Almighty.”

Lauding him as the Singer of the century, the award was presented by Virendra Sharma, Member of UK Parliament for Ealing and Southall, Professor Rachel Dwyer, Emeritus Professor of Indian Culture at SOAS and Sanam Arora, Chairperson of NISAU.