Narayana students deliver stunning results in KCET 2024

Narayana's tradition of excellence continues in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 exams, solidifying the institution's status as a leader in academics.

Demonstrating exceptional talent, Narayana students have achieved top ranks across multiple disciplines by securing the first and fourth ranks in Engineering; second, third, sixth, and ninth ranks in BPharma and PharmD, and second, fourth, seventh, and tenth ranks in BVSc and BSc Nursing, and fourth rank in Bachelor of Naturopathy & Yoga Science (BNYS).

In total, Narayana students have secured 19 ranks in the top ten, 92 ranks in the top 100, and 399 ranks in the top 1,000 across all streams, shared a press release from the institute.

Elaborating on the reason behind this success, Directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, Dr P Sindhura and P Sharani stated, "Narayana's comprehensive educational approach, which emphasises in-depth conceptual understanding, performance evaluation, continuous feedback, and encouragement, ensured the finest preparation for KCET."

They further added, "Our rigorous error analysis system provided students with valuable insights into their strengths and limitations."

Highlighting the role of technology, the directors mentioned, "Our in-house learning application, nLearn, enabled teachers to monitor student progress and provide tailored assistance. The application's rigorous assessments allowed students to evaluate their standing among competitors. Our dedicated staff and tech-enabled framework are the pillars of our success."