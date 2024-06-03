IMT Ghaziabad announces collaboration with National Institute of Securities Markets

Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad announced its strategic partnership with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) to unveil a first-of-its-kind student immersion programme. This was stated in a press release shared by the institution.

This initiative is meticulously crafted to provide hands-on experience to students enrolled in the Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Banking and Financial Services (PGDM-BFS). It offers them unparalleled exposure to the dynamic and rapidly evolving Indian securities markets.

Spanning around six weeks, this comprehensive programme is designed for approximately 120 students, encompassing around 100 contact hours. The curriculum includes courses and an industry project, ensuring a robust blend of academic rigour and practical experience.

Students can leverage the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) state-of-the-art simulated trading facilities and gain first-hand exposure through visits to prominent institutions such as the Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Central Depository Services Limited CDSL, and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

Additionally, students will benefit from networking opportunities with industry practitioners and regulators during institutional visits, fostering valuable connections.

Dr Vishal Talwar, Director at IMT Ghaziabad, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “This initiative serves as a clear demonstration of our unwavering commitment to delivering a comprehensive and industry-specific education experience for our students.”

Dr Rachana Baid, professor and dean of academics, NISM, shared insights regarding the collaboration. “NISM is delighted to collaborate with IMT Ghaziabad for the PGDM-BFS Students’ Immersion Program. Our advanced facilities and experienced faculty are well-equipped to offer students a comprehensive understanding of the securities markets,” she said.

Dr Baid further added, "We look forward to nurturing the next generation of financial professionals through this partnership.”