Four siblings flee home in Mumbai, go missing in MP's Gwalior

Four siblings fled their home in Mumbai and have gone missing after they alighted from a train in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, police said on Sunday, June 2.

A team from the Mumbai police's crime branch has arrived in Gwalior to look for three girls and a boy in the age group of 8 to 18 years, who have been missing since they alighted from a train on May 27, inspector Vijendra Singh Chauhan of Janakganj police station told PTI.

"The Mumbai police are questioning the autorickshaw driver who claims he dropped the children off at a child care centre in the Laxmiganj locality," he said.

The police zeroed in on the autorickshaw driver after examining the CCTV footage from Gwalior station, he said.

Nutan Shrivastava, Chairperson of Madhav Bal Niketan, said the Mumbai police team visited the facility to enquire about the four children who had travelled by Punjab Mail train on May 27.

"We only admit children on the instructions of the (district) child welfare committee. These four children were not dropped off at our centre," he said.

The police were also examining CCTV cameras from the facility, he added.

Talking to reporters, autorickshaw driver Dilip Dhakat claimed he had dropped the children at the childcare centre on May 27.