Food poisoning in TN: 42 engineering college students hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning

A total of 42 students of a private engineering college here took ill after consuming food served at the hostel early on Sunday.

According to police, the students had dinner at the hostel following which they complained of uneasiness and vomiting, stated a report by PTI.

They were then taken to the Erode District Medical College Hospital.

The condition of all the affected students is said to be stable.

In another incident

At least 57 students of the SPC Institute of Nursing Education and Research were admitted to Salem Government Hospital on Monday morning, May 27, due to suspected food poisoning. The incident occurred after the students ate from their hostel canteen, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Sources said 10 students started feeling sick on Sunday night after consuming red pea curry. By Monday morning, May 27, the number increased and as their health started getting worse they were taken to the Salem Government Hospital.

R Mani, dean of Salem GH, told The New Indian Express, “A total of 57 students have been admitted due to food poisoning and five out of them are being treated in the ICU. We are working to ensure that all the students recover quickly.”

Salem District Collector R Brinda Devi visited the hospital. A thorough inspection was conducted at the hostel canteen by a team led by Food Safety Officer MR Kathiravan and the canteen was temporarily sealed.