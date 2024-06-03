Delhi University invites applications for admission to CES 2024-25

The University of Delhi (DU) invites applications from interested candidates to its Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) 2024-25 for the papers offered by the university departments and colleges in semesters I, III and V of the academic session July-December 2024. This was stated in a report by ANI.

Speaking on the programme, the Director of the Institute of Lifelong Learning, University of Delhi, Prof Sanjay Roy, said that, as envisaged in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CES endeavours to provide an opportunity for knowledge enhancement to learners of any age to get enrolled and study along with the regular students of existing courses offered by the departments and colleges of the University of Delhi.

"The expected outcomes of this scheme are to fulfil the educational dreams of those who could not get the opportunity earlier, to upgrade academic and professional skills using the latest technology, knowledge, and innovation, and therefore, enable senior and non-senior citizens to continue as lifelong learners," Prof Roy said.

He said that any candidate who fulfils the minimum eligibility criteria and pre-requisites, if any, specified for an existing paper, can register for the same. Selection for admission for any paper depends on the availability of seats in the respective departments and colleges, he added.

To apply for studying papers offered by university departments and colleges under CES 2024-25, prospective candidates can register via the official website.