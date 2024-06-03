Chained 10-year-old from viral video admitted to Institute of Mental Health and Hospital, Agra

A 10-year-old child, kept in chains, has been admitted to the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital (IMHH) in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, after a video of him went viral on social media.

The kid's family, belonging to Gorakhpur, had reached Agra for treatment of the child who, according to the parents, had a tendency to harm himself and was thus, chained.

Based on the disability certificate, issued by the Chief Medical Officer of Sant Kabir Nagar, doctors in the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital termed it a case of cerebral palsy, a disability caused by damage to the brain and not a psychiatric disorder.

However, required clinical investigations would be carried out as part of the treatment, they said.

On Sunday, June 2, a video went viral, showing a 10-year-old boy on the pavement, tied with chains. This video was shared multiple times on social media and on WhatsApp as well, garnering a lot of attention from all corners of society.

The family had arrived from Gorakhpur and claimed that they had gone to the Mental Hospital of Agra, now known as the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital (IMHH), but were asked to come after two days.