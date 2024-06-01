UGC NET 2024 June Session exam schedule released; Read on to know more

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 examination schedule. This was stated in a report by News 18.

According to an official notice, the UGC NET June 2024 exam will be held on June 18. The eligibility test will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift (morning) is from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift (afternoon) is from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. In addition, the UGC NET June 2024 exam will be administered in 83 subjects in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode – 42 subjects in the morning shift and 41 subjects in the afternoon shift.

“The notification regarding intimation of the City of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in and www.nta.ac.in, Prior to 10 days of Exam,” the official notice reads.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the UGC NET 2024 exam can now check the complete schedule on the official website at nta.ac.in.

Steps to download city slip for UGC NET 2024 June Session

1) Go to the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, via a browser

2) After landing on the homepage, look for and click on the UGC NET June Exam 2024 city intimation slip when the link is activated

3) Then, key in the login details and click on submit

4) The UGC NET 2023 (June) exam city slip will appear on the screen

5) Check all the details and download it

The exam conducting body has also informed that the notification concerning the intimation of the City of Exam Centre will be released on NTA’s main website ten days before the exam