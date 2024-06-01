“Focus on solution-oriented research,” experts advised scholars at IIM Kashipur’s MERC

With 295 participants from premier institutes of the country, Northern India’s largest three-day-long scholars’ conclave, Management Education And Research Colloquium (MERC), kick-started, yesterday, Friday, May 31, at the Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur. This was stated in a press release shared by the institution.

MERC is a scholars’ conclave pioneered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur to celebrate knowledge, innovation, and collaboration in the field of management education and research.

Researchers and scholars spanning a dozen Indian Institution of Technology (IIT) and National Institutes of Technology (NIT), 10 Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Cochin University of Science and Technology, Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, Delhi University, Central University, and other premier institutes of the country have gathered to present their research papers and get insightful suggestions from experts and race for the best paper award.

With close to 50% female participants, IIM Kashipur received 720 papers but shortlisted 300 applications with topics such as artificial intelligence in e-commerce, India’s COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy, exposing online shopping, unintended consequences of lotteries, the life of gig workers, and another relevant research.

The three best research papers will be awarded with a sum of Rs 25,000, Rs 20,000, and Rs 15,000, respectively.

Emphasising the importance of research in the volatile management industry, the chief guest of the conclave, Dr Jai Advani, Managing Director, PwC, with over two decades of experience, said, “Research and industry were considered as different aspects, but with evolving technology, now the industry needs the support of researchers to address the challenges or fix the loopholes of the industry."

Apart from the paper presentation, MERC 2024 includes workshops on research methodology to assist participants in improving their methodological rigour. There will be panel discussions on interdisciplinary research and climate change and sustainability.