American software company Sprinklr revokes job offers of IIT, NIT students

According to several LinkedIn (business and employment-focused social media platform) posts, Spinklr, an American software company, revoked job offers that it had sent to students from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other premier institutions in India.

This brought social media to a stir.

Harshit Jain, an X user whose handle goes @jain_harshit, is a tech lead at Intuit and had tweeted about the same issue, yesterday, Friday, May 31. His tweet read, "So sad to see LinkedIn feed flooded with students posting about their sprinklr offer getting revoked. Experienced folks at least get some severance. In my opinion, even in such cases, a few months of severance should be paid. What do you think?"

According to a few tweets, the New York-based company, Spinklr, not only revoked job offers of IIT students, but also of students from other institutes like the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Delhi Technological University (DTU), and Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS).

Rohit Ranjan Kumar (X: @RRK_coder), tweeted, "Sprinklr revokes offer at many IITs, NITs, BITS, DTU and NSIT," yesterday, May 31.

Furthermore, Shreya, a software engineer and @shreyacasmalert on X platform, also voiced her opinion about the revocation by Sprinklr. The lines of her tweet read, "I believe these challenges will encourage more students to turn to freelancing, indie hacking, entrepreneurship, and contributing to open source. Another reminder that no corporate job will ever give sense of security."

This afternoon, Saturday, June 1, X user Ayan who's handle is @TheUpperCut_, tweeted how this revocation comes during scary times. "Many Job offers of Seniors got revoked at Sprinklr and the worst thing is that they missed all of their other placement opportunities due to this. SCARYY TIMES"