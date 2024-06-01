Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences: MBBS internship resumes, no “uninvited” students allowed

Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, under Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, is, once again, facing criticism from the medical community after it issued a letter notifying that the MBBS internship would soon be resumed.

To recall, the Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences had, on May 16, passed an order temporarily suspending the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) in the college until further orders. The MBBS students undergoing their internships were directed to vacate their hostels by 4 pm on the same day.

The decision was taken after the MBBS interns launched a strike demanding an increase in their stipend from Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000, claiming that they were not being paid the agreed-upon stipend as deemed by the state government.

Now, Al-Falah University has issued a notice stating that the MBBS internships will resume “in a short while”. So why has the institute received flak again? Let us look into the recent letter by the institute.

‘Only if asked to join…’

The letter by Al Falah University, which was sent to parents of MBBS students, mentions that, “...those students who have been asked to report for internship should report to the college on the due date. No other student will be allowed to report to the college.”



The letter goes on to say that if any student tries to interfere in the resumption of the training process, then stern action will be taken against him/her and that may go up to expulsion from the college

Moreover, the students have also been asked to give an undertaking to accept the existing stipend of Rs 12,000 per month and, “to maintain good conduct throughout internship period and to abide by rules and regulations of the college.”

It further mentioned that the students who are asked to join internships will receive a WhatsApp message from the university and warned the students against inviting or accompanying any “uninvited students”.

The institute has also asked MBBS interns to deposit the six months hostel fee, which is due on August 1, 2024.

This development has received backlash from the medical community on social media.

Dr Lakshya Mittal, National President, United Doctors’ Front Association (UDFA), wrote on X, “We @udfaindia condemns the recent warning letter issued under the guise of resuming internships.Stipends must align with NMC guidelines.The demand for undertakings is unacceptable & prone to misuse against intern doctors.We demand fair treatment & respect!”