Tamil Nadu: Livestock research centre to start functioning in 3 months

Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Government of Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, July 30, said the Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences at Thalaivasal will start functioning within two to three months, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Responding to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's charges that the government has failed to complete the work on this research centre, the minister said, "When the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) government assumed office in the year 2021, not even 50% of the work on this research centre was over. The AIADMK regime located this research centre which would require 11 million litres of water per day in haste. However, Chief Minister MK Stalin took steps to complete the work. Due to the pandemic, floods and Lok Sabha election, the works which were expected to be completed in January got delayed."

Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, in reference to a recent scandal which involves fake faculty members in many private engineering colleges, said that the commercialisation of education has the detrimental impact on students’ future, stated a report by Times of India.

"Look at how we are playing with the students’ future. It is painful," he said, as per the Times of India report.