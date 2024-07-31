NEET PG 2024: NBEMS to release exam city allotment slip today, check more details here

As per a report by News18, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is slated to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024 test city allotment slip today, July 31.

Candidates will be able to verify their allocated test city using their registered email address. This information will be communicated via email. The NEET PG exam city allotment details will not be available for candidates to view on the board’s website, natboard.edu.in.

In line with the announcement, it said, "Pursuant to the receipt of preferred test city choices, the test city allocated to candidates by NBEMS shall now be communicated to all concerned candidates through email on July 31, 2024, at their registered email IDs."

The NEET PG 2024 medical entrance examination has been scheduled for August 11, and admit cards will be issued on August 8. The NEET PG test was originally set for June 23, however, the Health Ministry rescheduled it to August.

Steps to download NEET PG 2024 admit card

1) Visit the NBEMS’s official website at natboard.edu.in.



2) Navigate to the home page’s Public Notices section.



3) Look for the NEET PG Admit Card 2024 link.



4) Fill in your credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.



5) Next, click the Download Admit Card Button.



7) Check before downloading the NEET PG Admit Card.



8) Print out the NEET PG 2024 Admit Card for your exam day.

Besides that, the exam city slip is used to tell applicants where their test centres will be located. The admit cards will provide the name and address of the exam centres, as well as other information.