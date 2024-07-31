Kothagudem: Parents of students from tribal girls school thrash teacher with footwear over misbehaviour allegations

Parents of several girl students of the Tribal Welfare Girls School assaulted teacher A Ramadas with footwear, alleging that he misbehaved with the Class IX students. The parents reached the school in Yellandu, Kothagudem, on Tuesday, July 30, beat the teacher and handed him over to the police, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Locals complained that the teacher had misbehaved with students in the past as well.

Officials have sent a report against the teacher for further action.

As per a report by Telangana Today, Physics teacher A Ramadas has also been accused of touching the private parts of female students.

The warden of the ashram school, Padmavathi, while speaking to the media, had shared that in the past too, complaints were made against him. But he pleaded with the higher officials to let him off citing the fact that he had two daughters to look after. He even promised them that he would turn over a new leaf. Thus, he was let off with a warning and no action was taken against him. The warden said that now he has turned to his old ways again.

Police has booked a case against him and are looking into the matter.