Gov't appointed over 40,000 individuals in education sector in last 4-5 years: Dharmendra Pradhan

Today, Wednesday, July 31, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in Rajya Sabha the Central government has appointed over 40,000 people in the last four to five years in vacant posts in the education sector. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Pradhan said a system of Professors of Practice (PoP) has been introduced to enlarge the scope to bring experienced people from the industry to higher academic institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The PoPs appointed by the universities are "need-based" and not permanent positions.

Pradhan said the PoPs would bring expertise and new ideas to education. "PoP is a major recommendation under the New Education Policy (NEP). Now there is a consensus that besides degree, we would also have to give importance to competency," said Pradhan.

Moreover, the endeavour is to take education towards employability and entrepreneurship. Hence, a relationship between industry and academia is required, he added.

The minister was replying to a supplementary by CPI (M) member John Brittas, who asked whether the government has reserved 10 per cent of the academic posts for PoPs and whether it will bring down the reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in higher institutions.

Brittas said almost 26% of academic posts and 46% of other posts are vacant now and whether such a PoP system will affect the employment opportunity for youngsters.

"We have appointed over 40,000 people in the last four to five years in the vacant posts," said Pradhan.

The appointments would also not occupy any existing post of the university or colleges, he added.