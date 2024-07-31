Delhi basement deaths: "I remember police saying there were 8 bodies, not 3," deceased Nevin Dalvin's friend

In connection with the ongoing unrest regarding three deaths in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching centre based in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar, Burkha Dutt, a renowned journalist, spoke to one of the friends of the deceased students.

Dutt posted a video on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, with Abhishek, the friend of Nevin Dalvin who was one of the three Civil Service aspirants who died on Saturday, July 27. Abhishek opened up about the incident mentioning that the police saw eight bodies and not three. The video interview is available on the video publisher platform, Mojo Story.

"I very well remember that he (police) said that there are eight bodies. I don't know if it is a mistake or miscommunication, but I don't think being in that position, being the SI (Sub Inspector) there, he should have said there are eight bodies," said 21-year-old Abhishek.

In addition to this, Abhishek also emphasised how security is a major concern for IAS (Indian Administrative Service) students who stay on their own. "If there is a fire breakout, floods erupt or a short circuit happens, nobody would be saved," he claimed.

The background

The three students hailing from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Telangana were trapped in the basement which was flooded unexpectedly because of rains on Saturday, July 27.

Furthermore, today, July 31, Delhi Education Minister Atishi, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Development Minister Gopal Rai and Mayor Shelly Oberoi interacted with the students at the Delhi Secretariat.

While speaking with PTI, Atishi said, "We met representatives from various coaching hubs like Old Rajender Nagar, and Nehru Vihar. Students put forth their concerns and feedback regarding high fees and lack of infrastructure at coaching centres."