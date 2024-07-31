Coaching centre deaths: MCD seals 5 more basements of coaching institutes, tally touches 35

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), today, Wednesday, July 31, sealed five more basements of coaching institutes in West Delhi and South Delhi zones taking the total tally to 35. This is the count since Sunday, July 28, according to civic body officials. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The MCD sealed three basements of coaching institutes in West Delhi and two in South Delhi zones in action against establishments using the basements for commercial purposes.

Besides that, addressing a joint press conference earlier in the day, Delhi Education Minister Atishi and MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi said 30 basements of coaching centres in Rajender Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Preet Vihar have been sealed, while notices have been issued to 200 other coaching centres in Delhi.

Till late in the night of Tuesday, July 30, the civic body cracked down on five more basements for violating the MCD's building by-laws.

The MCD also carried out an anti-encroachment drive in South Delhi's Magangir ward during the day.

Furthermore, a joint team of the MCD undertook the drive near Sheetla Mata Mandir and markets adjoining Gurudwara Road in Madangir, an official statement said.

As many as 150 illegal structures and 72 tin-sheet canopies were removed with the assistance of JCB machines as part of the drive.

The action led to the seizure of several items, it added. The officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) and power discom were also present in the joint operation along with the local police.

"Many illegal stalls and shops on both sides of the road and on the footpath were removed. Encroachments were also removed along walls of MCD Primary School in Sector 4 Dr Ambedkar Nagar," the statement said.

"This joint action was necessary to reclaim government land and ensure public spaces are free from unauthorised structures benefiting the local community's safety and accessibility," it added.

The sealing and anti-encroachment drives will be carried out in other parts of the city as well, the civic body had said.