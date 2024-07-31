Civil Service aspirants' death in Delhi: "We should have done our duty better," Additional Commissioner MCD

Tariq Thomas, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), met protesting students outside Rau's IAS Study Circle today, Wednesday, July 31.

The students were protesting against the death of three Civil Services aspirants in the basement of the aforementioned coaching institute in Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar due to flooding on July 27.

"It is a failure for all of us and me personally also. It is a failure for us as officers that this incident has happened... This should not have happened. We should have done our duty better, there is no excuse," said Tariq Thomas. He was taking questions from the protestors who are on a hunger strike and answering them one by one.

"Structural failures need to be addressed systematically," he said, responding to one of the protestors.

"The growth has been fast-paced and beyond what was planned for the city...", he went on to say to explain the situation before he was cut off by a student who was speaking about their demands and hunger strike.