Caste clash in TN gov't school; two students injured

A caste clash resulted in injury of two students. This clash erupted among students of Government Higher Secondary School, Valliyoor, a town in Tamil Nadu.

It all began when one group of students wrote the caste name on a toilet wall on Tuesday, July 30. Sources shared that the students involved in the clash are from Backward Class (BC) and Sheduled Caste (SC) communities, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

One community made defamatory remarks against another community by writing their caste name on the toilet wall, the quarrel started and became more and more intense when the students of Classes XI and XII attacked each other.

Upon learning about the incident, personnel led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valliyoor Sub-Division R Yogesh Kumar reached the school and carried out an inquiry, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Yogesh Kumar informed, "Ten students from each group who were involved in the clash will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. They will be given advice by the board members."

Incidents of caste clashes are not new in government schools.

Hence, CPM General Secretary K Sriram asked Tamil Nadu government to formulate district, taluk and school-level committees to encourage social harmony.