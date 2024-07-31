Basement deaths: Minister Atishi, Mayor Shelly Oberoi meet Civil Services aspirants to discuss concerns

Today, Wednesday, July 31, the Delhi Cabinet ministers met the Civil Services aspirants in Delhi to discuss their grievances in the aftermath of the Old Rajender Nagar coaching centre flooding incident, which claimed the lives of three students. They also assured the students that their suggestions would be incorporated while framing guidelines for coaching centres. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Development Minister Gopal Rai and Mayor Shelly Oberoi interacted with the students at the Delhi Secretariat.

While speaking with PTI, Atishi said, "We met representatives from various coaching hubs like Old Rajender Nagar, and Nehru Vihar. Students put forth their concerns and feedback regarding high fees and lack of infrastructure at coaching centres."

In addition, Atishi said, "They also shared concerns about how exploitation is happening in the form of high rent and high brokerage charges."

The minister said the students also highlighted the lack of food facilities and added these grievances will be included in the regulation to be framed by the government.

Earlier in the day, Atishi had announced that the Delhi government will bring a law to regulate coaching centres in the national capital.

"We have assured the UPSC aspirants that their grievances will be included. Students are key stakeholders and they will be part of the committee formed to frame the guidelines," she said.

One of the aspirants Avinash, who was present during the meeting, said there was a discussion on many issues like electricity, rent, the high-handedness of the coaching centres, and the death of the students.

"We had a meeting with the ministers but till now, only verbal assurance has been given. Who will implement the assurances — the mayor or the Delhi government — is to be seen in the coming times," he said.

Another UPSC aspirant Vikram Chaurasia, who was part of the delegation that met students, said a team comprising migrant students who are in Delhi for preparations for different exams and government representatives will be formed.

It may be recalled that three students identified as Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nevin Dalvin died after water from a flooded drain gushed into the library in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajender Nagar.