NEET UG paper leak: CBI arrests solver from Mumbai. Here's more on him

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another person who is allegedly involved in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) question paper leak. This individual is from Mumbai, Maharashtra, stated a report by PTI.

The accused has been identified as Raunak Raj and he was presented in front of CBI Special Court located in Patna on the evening of Monday, July 29.

His remand to the central agency till August 2 was granted by Special Judicial Magistrate Kumari Rinku.

What's the connection?

On the day the NEET UG exam was held, May 5, 2024, the accused Raunak Raj was at Hazaribagh in Jharkhand. He was one of the individuals who solved the question paper which was leaked.

He is now the eight solver arrested by the CBI with regard to this particular case.

Previosuly, CBI arrested four third-year students from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna on July 18; two MBBS students from Bharatpur, Rajasthan and one from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi as well.

It was the Patna Police who revealed that the NEET paper leak had happened on the day of exam, May 5.

First, the case was transferred to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police who identified many who were involved like Sanjeev Mukhiya from Nalanda District in Bihar, allegedly the mastermind. Then the case was transferred to CBI after Union Education Ministry's recommendation.