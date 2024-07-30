NEET PG 2024: NBEMS postpones exam city allotment date; Check for more updates!

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the exam city allotment date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. This was stated in a report by Edugraph.

In line with the latest notice available on natboard.edu.in, the test city allotment will now be conducted tomorrow, July 31.

Following this, the allotment process will be done via email, not via the official website.

The allotment information will only indicate the name of the city where the test centres will be located. In addition to this, the details of the test centres will be provided on the admit cards, which are set to be released on August 8.

Originally, the NEET PG 2024 examination was scheduled for June 23, but it was postponed by the Health Ministry.

Later, NBEMS announced that the exam will be held on August 11. Following this, the board shared a list of 185 cities where the test will take place and asked the candidates to provide four city preferences.

The exam will be conducted online and only in English medium. It will last for 3.5 hours, consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), totalling 800 marks.

The NEET PG 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 11 in two shits at several exam centres across the country. This exam is held for admission to postgraduate (PG) medical programmes.