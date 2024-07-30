Indian Navy: Explaining the units and divisions

Surface Warfare - They have to be at the helm of affairs on ships. Executive officers are strategists of modern warfare and ambassadors of the country when in foreign waters.

Hydro - The Hydrographic Officer operates from highly sophisticated platforms to conduct surveys at sea. They can also be positioned as Instructors at Hydrography School in Goa.

Pilot - Naval Pilots operate fighter aircraft and helicopters from aircraft carriers and ships at sea as well as maritime reconnaissance aircraft from ashore.

Naval Air Operations Officer (Observer) - Airborne officers fly on board helicopters or fixed-wing aircraft of the Indian Navy. They participate in all facets of Naval Operations on board Maritime Patrol aircraft and state-of-the-art helicopters.

Logistic - Logistics Officers are responsible for smooth supply of stores to all naval ships/units. Officers with Works Specialisation get a wide exposure in Civil Work and Infrastructure-related appointments.

Naval Armament Inspection - Naval Armament Inspection officers are responsible for inspection of the armament supplied to the Navy by various agencies, in-house Research & Development (R&D), leading to indigenisation and ensure the quality, safety and reliability of Naval Armament and Stores procured by the Navy.

Information Technology (IT) - Officers posted onboard in ships and establishments carry out IT duties, such as the implementation of enterprise-wide networking and software development projects.

Air Traffic Control - Air Traffic Control Officers in the Indian Navy control naval fighter aircraft, maritime reconnaissance aircraft and multi-role helicopters both ashore and afloat.

Law (Judge Advocate General - JAG) - A JAG officer delivers independent,operationally-focused, solution-oriented legal advice and services across the full spectrum of naval law towards supporting naval operations and a sound naval administration.

Sports - A Sports entry officer serves as Physical Training Officers at various establishments, Secretary/Assistant Secretaries at INSCB/INSCCs where they look after various facets of sports management.