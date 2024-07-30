Indian Navy: Explaining the units and divisions

Interested in exploring the diverse divisions within the Indian Navy to see if they match your interests? Take a look at this list of branches and multiple departments under it, that might align with your interests
Surface Warfare - They have to be at the helm of affairs on ships. Executive officers are strategists of modern warfare and ambassadors of the country when in foreign waters.
Hydro - The Hydrographic Officer operates from highly sophisticated platforms to conduct surveys at sea. They can also be positioned as Instructors at Hydrography School in Goa.
Pilot - Naval Pilots operate fighter aircraft and helicopters from aircraft carriers and ships at sea as well as maritime reconnaissance aircraft from ashore.
Naval Air Operations Officer (Observer) - Airborne officers fly on board helicopters or fixed-wing aircraft of the Indian Navy. They participate in all facets of Naval Operations on board Maritime Patrol aircraft and state-of-the-art helicopters.
Logistic - Logistics Officers are responsible for smooth supply of stores to all naval ships/units. Officers with Works Specialisation get a wide exposure in Civil Work and Infrastructure-related appointments.
Naval Armament Inspection - Naval Armament Inspection officers are responsible for inspection of the armament supplied to the Navy by various agencies, in-house Research & Development (R&D), leading to indigenisation and ensure the quality, safety and reliability of Naval Armament and Stores procured by the Navy.
Information Technology (IT) - Officers posted onboard in ships and establishments carry out IT duties, such as the implementation of enterprise-wide networking and software development projects.
Air Traffic Control - Air Traffic Control Officers in the Indian Navy control naval fighter aircraft, maritime reconnaissance aircraft and multi-role helicopters both ashore and afloat.
Law (Judge Advocate General - JAG) - A JAG officer delivers independent,operationally-focused, solution-oriented legal advice and services across the full spectrum of naval law towards supporting naval operations and a sound naval administration.
Sports - A Sports entry officer serves as Physical Training Officers at various establishments, Secretary/Assistant Secretaries at INSCB/INSCCs where they look after various facets of sports management.
Musician - A Musician Officer conducts the acclaimed Naval Band at ceremonies and symphonic band concerts in India/abroad.
General Service - An Engineer Officer operates and maintains the Marine Engineering equipment onboard ships/submarines/aircrafts.
Naval Constructor - Naval Architects specialise in warship and submarine construction. A Naval Architect is involved in design, quality control, repair and construction of Naval vessels.
General Service - An Electrical Officer operates and maintains the Marine Electrical equipment onboard ships/submarines/aircraft. In addition, huge opportunities exist to work in Repair Yards and Maintenance Units to provide third and fourth line of maintenance.
Officers Education Branch - Education Officers are engaged in teaching science, technical and service subjects to naval cadets undergoing B Tech training at INA. Education Officers also impart instructions/training to officers during their ab-initio and specialisation courses at technical training establishments
Armed Forces Medical Service (Permanent Commission/AFMC Cadet Entry/Army Dental Corps) - These army medical professionals learn and practise military medicine and look after the health of the men in uniform and their families.