Human rights commission issues notices to Delhi gov't, police, MCD over death of Civil Services aspirants

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Government of Delhi, the city police chief as well as municipal commissioner regarding the three Civil Services aspirants' deaths in the basement of coaching centre Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajender Nagar, Delhi.

The NHRC has given them a time of two weeks to submit detailed reports, mentioned their statement, according to a report by PTI.

To understand how many coaching centres and institutes have been functioning in total violation of the norms prescribed across Delhi, the Delhi chief secretary needs to conduct a thorough survey.

All details like pending complaints against these coaching centres, action taken and so on — all of these details need to be incorporated in the report.

The NHRC said it has "taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that three students drowned in the flooded basement library of a prominent civil services coaching centre in Delhi on July 27".

Waterlogging complaints were made to the authorities but no action was taken, reports suggested, thus, this points at negligence on the part of the authorities.

Even the death of Civil Services aspirant in Patel Nagar area of Delhi was noted, where, the youngster died by electrocution while crossing a waterlogged street.

Suo motu cognisance has been taken of it, the commission said.