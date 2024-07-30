Delhi coaching centre deaths: Tomorrow, HC will hear plea to form high-level committee to probe incident

Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 31, the Delhi High Court will hear a plea to form a high-level committee to look into the death fo three Civil Service aspirants who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre located in Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar.

Today, Tuesday, July 30, the plea was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela for urgent hearing. The bench informed that the matter will be listed for tomorrow if the petition is in order by afternoon, stated a report by PTI.

Though the petitioner advocate was informed that the petition was filed on Monday, July 29, the court said that he shall remove the objections, if any, and thereafter it will be listed for tomorrow.

The petition also sought to constitute a committee to probe and compile a report of coaching institutes which are running in an illegal manner and not following standard norms.

Students have started protesting against the horrific incident; the Delhi Police, as of yesterday, July 29, had arrested seven, including the owner and the coordinator of the Rau's IAS Circle where the incident happened; and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had fired two individuals from their post.