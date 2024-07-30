Delhi coaching centre death: "Hunger strike to go on until demands are met," says protestor

The protests of Civil Service aspirants and local residents outside Rau's IAS Study Circle continues for the third day today, Tuesday, July 30. This is happening at Old Rajender Nagar. It was in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle that due to flooding, three Civil Service aspirants lost their lives.

The protest is against the management of the coaching institute and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), stated a report by PTI.

"We will continue our protest against coaching centres which are not following rules and putting the lives of many students like us in danger," a protester, Ayush, said.

"We are planning to hold a candle march and start a hunger strike until all our demands are met," he added.

Another student Satyam Singh said, "Our demands are immediate compensation for the family members of the victim from Rau's IAS Study Circle on moral grounds and strict action against those responsible for the safety and security lapse."

As per officials, the basement was being used as a library illegally at Rau's IAS Study Circle and this is not limited to Rau's IAS Study Circle as several other coaching centre flout this and other norms.

The drainage system in the area was clogged by silt and locals said this clogging up drians could be another reason.