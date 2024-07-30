Cultural integration, rental agreements are major issues for students looking for accommodation abroad
What are the key highlights of your Surge in International Student Migration in the US: India Emerges Key Player report?
The Surge in International Student Migration in the U.S.: India Emerges as Key Player report showcases a significant increase in Indian students studying in the United States (US), with numbers reaching 2,68,923 in the academic year 2022-23.
This marks a substantial 35% jump from the previous year, representing over a quarter of all international students in the US.
In terms of economic impact, these students contributed around $6.3 billion to the US economy during the 2022-23 academic year through various expenses including tuition and living costs.
The US has responded to this influx by streamlining visa processes, issuing a record 130,000 student visas to Indian applicants in 2023 — an 18% increase over the previous year.
The report also points out a notable preference among Indian students for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields, specifically, the percentage of students in Engineering grew from 35% in 2021 to 40% in 2023, and from 25% to 30% in Computer Science, underlining the strong academic contributions.
What are two major problems that students face while searching for accommodation and how do you solve them?
Two significant challenges Indian students encounter when searching for accommodation in the US are cultural integration and unreliable rental agreements.
Adjusting to local norms and the social environment can be challenging, as the informal communication style and expectations in American living arrangements can differ greatly from their native country.
Students also struggle with unreliable rental agreements and misleading property descriptions. To address these issues, students are advised to book early, ensure all rental agreements are in writing, and read the fine print.
When it comes to accommodation, what are the amenities Indian students specifically looking for?
When choosing accommodation in the US, Indian students prioritise essential amenities that enhance both their living and studying experiences.
They value having high-speed internet for schoolwork and staying connected with family and friends, while on-site or accessible laundry facilities add convenience to daily life. Security is also a top concern; features like 24/7 monitoring and secure access systems provide peace of mind.
Kitchen facilities are particularly important for those who prefer preparing their meals, as a way to manage living expenses.
Tell us about the loans and internship opportunities you help students with.
amber supports international students through the amberScholar scholarship and the amber+ suite of services.
The amberScholar scholarship, now in its third edition, offers $15,000 in financial aid to students enrolled in universities in the UK, USA, Ireland, or Canada who have received acceptance letters.
amber introduced amber+ in 2022, enhancing the student experience with a variety of pre-post accommodation services, including loan application and internship opportunities, in collaboration with over 150+ service providers.
What would you suggest to students?
It’s important for students to book accommodations in advance, it ensures that you get a place that meets all your preferences in terms of location, amenities, and budget, but also helps avoid the last-minute rush.
I also strongly encourage students to apply for as many scholarships as possible as it increases the probability of getting accepted, which can significantly offset the costs of studying in the US.