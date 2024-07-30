Cultural integration, rental agreements are major issues for students looking for accommodation abroad

A

The Surge in International Student Migration in the U.S.: India Emerges as Key Player report showcases a significant increase in Indian students studying in the United States (US), with numbers reaching 2,68,923 in the academic year 2022-23.

This marks a substantial 35% jump from the previous year, representing over a quarter of all international students in the US.

In terms of economic impact, these students contributed around $6.3 billion to the US economy during the 2022-23 academic year through various expenses including tuition and living costs.

The US has responded to this influx by streamlining visa processes, issuing a record 130,000 student visas to Indian applicants in 2023 — an 18% increase over the previous year.

The report also points out a notable preference among Indian students for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields, specifically, the percentage of students in Engineering grew from 35% in 2021 to 40% in 2023, and from 25% to 30% in Computer Science, underlining the strong academic contributions.